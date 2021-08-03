The Gold Coast Titans will be without utility Tyrone Peachey next week unless he challenges a dangerous contact charge at the judiciary.

Peachey was hit with a dangerous contact charge after being put on report in the 63rd minute of the Titans' eventual 34-6 win over the Canterbury Bulldogs.

The incident was against Bulldogs' centre Aaron Schoupp, who managed to finish the game following the penalty and subsequent report.

Peachey, however, is facing a one-week ban irrespective of whether he takes the early guilty plea, or heads to the judiciary and loses, so with such a crucial game ahead, he may elect to fight.

The Titans play the North Queensland Cowboys next weekend, and with just five games of the season remaining, their destiny is in their own hands, but barely.

The Titans' victory on Monday evening moves the club to seventh on the premiership table due to their superior for and again. They are equal on points with teams all the way down to 11th place in the Cronulla Sharks, Canberra Raiders, St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights.

Peachey was the only player to be hit with a suspendable offence out of Monday's delayed doubleheader, with Braydon Trindall, Toby Rudolf and Taniela Paseka all facing fines.

Earlier in the weekend, Stephen Crichton, Felise Kaufusi, Tyrell Fuimaonoand Jared Waerea-Hargreaves were all hit with charges which will lead to one-week suspensions.

Waerea-Hargreaves will fight his charge at the judiciary.