After being granted permission to leave the Gold Coast Titans, playmaker Tanah Boyd has been linked to a surprising Sydney club as they prepare for life without one of the competition's oldest players.

Once touted as the future of the Titans' halves, Boyd has been continually overlooked in favour of other options and will have a hard time next season cementing a regular spot in the halves with the likes of Kieran Foran, Jayden Campbell, AJ Brimson, Carter Gordon and Zane Harrison on the books.

Mostly finding himself as either the 18th or 19th man, the ex-Queensland Junior State of Origin representative could soon find himself at another team despite inking a contract extension with the Titans last season.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, Boyd is being linked with a potential move to the Manly Sea Eagles who are preparing for life without club legend Daly Cherry-Evans as he continues to get older by the day.

Boyd's potential arrival at his current coach's former team would likely see him handed the reigns to accompany Luke Brooks in the halves until young guns Joey Walsh and Onitoni Large gain more experience under their belt.

He is also no stranger to Anthony Seibold as the two go back to their time together with the Brisbane Broncos.

Remaining in the news cycle, the Sea Eagles have also been linked with a potential move for Wests Tigers forward and English international John Bateman.

RELATED

According to News Corp, the Manly Sea Eagles have explored the possibility of poaching him from the Wests Tigers as they continue to strengthen their roster and look to add to their forward stocks.

However, it is understood that their interest in the English international is currently at the preliminary stage as Bateman prepares to take on Samoa in the coming days.

They have also been linked with Michael Chee-Kam and D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase from the South Sydney Rabbitohs and North Queensland Cowboys.

Manly Sea Eagles Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Tom Trbojevic

2. Tommy Talau

3. Tolutau Koula

4. Reuben Garrick

5. Jason Saab

6. Luke Brooks

7. Daly Cherry-Evans

8. Taniela Paseka

9. Lachlan Croker

10. Toafofoa Sipley

11. Haumole Olakau'atu

12. John Bateman (reported)

13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange

14. Jake Simpkin

15. Josh Aloiai

16. Nathan Brown

17. Ben Trbojevic

Rest of squad

18. Tanah Boyd (reported)

19. Clayton Faulalo

20. Aitasi James

21. Dean Matterson

22. Gordon Chan Kum Tong

23. Jaxson Paulo

24. Joey Walsh

25. Aaron Schoupp

26. Jake Arthur

27. Jazz Tevaga

28. Ethan Bullemor

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

2025 development list

1. Lehi Hopoate

2. Caleb Navale

3. Michael Chee-Kam (reported)

4. D'Jazirhae Pua'Avase (reported)