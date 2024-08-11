South Sydney Rabbitohs second-rower Michael Chee-Kam is set to find himself playing for a new NRL team next season as he looks to continue his rugby league career.

An NRL journeyman with 132 first-grade matches to his name, Chee-Kam is coming to the latter stages of his career, having first started in 2014 with the Manly Sea Eagles before a six-season stint with the Wests Tigers.

While the Samoan international has shown he still has what it takes to be a first-grade player, his tenure at the South Sydney Rabbitohs is set to come to a close as Wayne Bennett looks to rebuild the roster after they have missed out on the past two finals series.

Featuring in nearly 40 matches for the Rabbitohs, Chee-Kam is set to find himself back at the Manly Sea Eagles next season, returning to his first NRL team, per The Sydney Morning Herald.

Off-contract at the end of the season, the publication understands that he and the Sea Eagles are in advanced negotiations, which will see him bolster the forward stocks.

Chee-Kam's reported arrival would see him become the 28th member of the club's Top 30 roster and be a valuable back-up to the likes of Haumole Okau'atu, Ben Trbojevic, Nathan Brown and Corey Waddell.

He would mainly fill the same role as the departing Karl Lawton, who has been effective in multiple positions for Anthony Seibold this season.

On the other hand, he would follow fellow veterans Thomas Burgess and Damien Cook out of the Rabbitohs after they have signed Lewis Dodd (St Helens Saints), Jamie Humphreys (Manly Sea Eagles), and Euan Aitken (Dolphins) - the latter has not yet been confirmed.