Gold Coast Titans halfback Tanah Boyd has reportedly been granted permission to leave the club before the expiration of his contract, which runs until the end of the 2025 season.

Once touted as the future of the Titans' halves, Boyd has been continually overlooked in favour of other options.

The ex-Queensland Junior State of Origin representative also missed nearly two months of football this season after dislocating his wrist.

The injury couldn't have come at a worse time for Boyd, as the club was short on halves at the point, and some good performances would have allowed him to cement a regular spot in the first-grade team.

As a result, he has managed only eight matches this season and played only once since Round 9.

Mostly finding himself as either the 18th or 19th man, Boyd could soon find himself at another team despite inking a contract extension with the Titans last season.

Although he is contracted for another 12 months, reports from The Courier Mail have revealed that Tanah Boyd has found himself on the outer of the club and has been granted permission to leave.

This coincides with Thomas Weaver and cross-code recruit Carter Gordon slowly rising above him in the pecking order under Des Hasler.

Wide World of Sports indicated in late July that multiple clubs had shown an interest in recruiting his services.

However, at this stage, it is unknown which clubs are interested, but due to his young age and potential, it is a given that he would attract some heavy interest in the open market.

Current 2025 Gold Coast Titans Squad

1. Jayden Campbell

2. Jojo Fifita

3. Brian Kelly

4. Phillip Sami

5. Alofiana Khan-Pereira

6. AJ Brimson

7. Kieran Foran

8. Tino Fa'asuamaleaui

9. Sam Verrills

10. Moeaki Fotuaika

11. Beau Fermor

12. David Fifita

13. Erin Clark

Interchange

14. Carter Gordon

15. Jaimin Jolliffe

16. Keenan Palasia

17. Josiah Pahulu

Rest of squad

18. Iszac Fa'asuamaleaui

19. Ryan Foran

20. Tony Francis

21. Keano Kini

22. Ben Liyou

23. Ken Maumalo

24. Seth Nikotemo

25. Thomas Weaver

26. Harley Smith-Shields

27. Chris Randall

27. Tanah Boyd

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Roster spots open: 3