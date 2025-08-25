Anthony Laffranchi, a former forward for Australia and the New South Wales Blues, has landed a key off-field role with the Gold Coast Titans as the club hopes to move off the bottom of the ladder in the coming seasons.

Having worked at the Titans in a number of different off-field roles since hanging up the boots, the 44-year-old has been named as the club's new Head of Recruitment, replacing the departed Ezra Howe.

Laffranchi's appointment will see him work under the newly appointed head coach, Josh Hannay, who will replace Des Hasler on a three-year contract beginning in 2026.

"Anthony is held in high regard. He is a person of great integrity and is a great clubman," Gold Coast Titans CEO Steve Mitchell said.

"His overall experience across the football department is extensive; however, his desire is to have his fingerprints on shaping our roster, bringing balance to our list and making the changes needed for success."

A member of the 2005 Wests Tigers premiership team, Laffranchi played 205 NRL matches for the Tigers (2001-06) before moving to the Titans (2007-11), where he was a member of their inaugural roster.

"We know we have some refinements to make to our roster, and we are confident that Anthony has the skills and the character and support to be successful in the role," said Mitchell.

"Our owners are clear about the strong character-based people they want leading the football club, and these three appointments are the first steps in that process."