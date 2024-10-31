The Gold Coast Titans have announced that they have signed the son of an NRL legend for the 2025 NRL season.

Cooper Bai, the son of former Melbourne Storm and Gold Coast Chargers winger Marcus Bai, has signed for next season on a train and trial contract, meaning he could possibly make his NRL first-grade debut later in the season.

The contract will also see him train with the Top 30 squad which will begin in the pre-season.

A member of the Future Titans program, Cooper plays as a lock forward and was named in the U19s QLD Maroons team after a stellar season for the Burleigh Bears in the Mal Meninga Cup.

"I'm just keen for the challenge of going into my first NRL pre-season," Bai said.

"Training with the top-30 squad and learning off the NRL boys is something I'm really excited about and I can't wait to get to work. My goal (this pre-season) is to better myself and my game.

"I really want to get a feel of it, get my fitness and strength up to NRL standard and really progress from the Future Titans program to the NRL level.

"I really want to say thankyou to all of the Future Titans staff who have helped me since under 14s and my family for guiding me along the way to allow me to get to this point to take up this opportunity."

His father Marcus won the 1999 NRL premiership with the Melbourne Storm and played 162 first-grade matches between 1997 and 2003 scoring 75 tries.

A 12-time Papua New Guinea international, Marcus also played for Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls in the Super League where he nearly became the first player to win the NRL Premiership, Super League, World Club Challenge, League Leaders Shield and Challenge Cup.

"Cooper's open willingness to actively seek advice and engage with our coaches has significantly enhanced his on-field performances during this time within our Future Titans program," Titans Elite Pathways head coach Matt Keating said.

"His dedication and continuous efforts to improve during each session or game have been instrumental in his progression from our pathways to the NRL system.

"I am confident he possesses all of the qualities needed to succeed in his debut NRL pre-season and I'm excited to see how he develops throughout 2025."