The Gold Coast Titans have reportedly made a major decision over the future of two-time Queensland outside back Phillip Sami as they look ahead towards the coming seasons.

Contracted for another 12 months, Sami has been at the Titans since his debut in 2017 and featured in nearly 150 appearances for the club, in which he has scored 71 tries.

While he has crossed the line on 15 occasions this season, he has been far from his best, which saw him play in the State of Origin arena in 2020 as the Titans remain dead last on the NRL ladder.

According to The Courier-Mail, Sami has been informed by the Gold Coast Titans that he won't be offered a contract extension to remain at the club beyond the 2026 NRL season.

This comes after the 28-year-old indicated that he is willing to make the switch to the Perth Bears, who will enter the competition in 2027 and will be able to negotiate with players from the beginning of November.

“Any player off contract at the end of 2026 is going to be put in the papers linked with the Perth Bears being interested,” Bears coach Mal Meninga told SEN 1170.

“All these people are being listed that we're interested in, they're all off contract next year. It's not that hard to put a list together.

“All these players are contracted and they're probably talking about staying on at their club a bit longer.

“We can't fit them in now. How am I going to say no to them all?”