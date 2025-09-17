The finalists for the Ken Stephen Medal and Veronica White Medal for rugby league's man and woman of the year have been confirmed by the NRL.

The awards recognise players giving back to their communities in various ways, with the four players recognised picked out of the NRL and NRLW community teams of the year.

In the NRL, the finalists are:

And in the NRLW, the finalists are:

All eight players recognised are in the running due to their work both within and outside of club commitments, giving back to areas of the community such as Indigenous, youth, aged or disadvantaged, among others.

Last year's winners were Nicho Hynes and Kimberley Hunt.