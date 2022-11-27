South Sydney Rabbitohs premiership-winner George Burgess has announced his immediate retirement from rugby league.

The Englishman has hung up the boots despite turning just 30 years-old this season, an ill-fated stint with St. George Illawarra forcing Burgess to request an early release from his Dragons' contract.

The front-rower played 161 career games between his time at the Rabbitohs, Wigan Warriors and St. George Illawarra, a chronic hip injury cutting his career tragically short as twin brother Thomas still producing strong form for South Sydney.

George made the sudden announcement via his Instagram account late on Sunday night.

"It is with a heavy heart that I officially announce my retirement from rugby league," he wrote.

"It has been a dream come true to live out my boyhood dream and represent my family and country through my time especially at @ssfcrabbitohs and @englandrugbyleague.

"Unfortunately injuries ended my career before I would've liked but I am a happy man walking away from this beautiful game with my achievements.

"I want to thank all my coaches and team mates over the years who have helped me, along with my loving family and wife @joanna.m.burgess.

"Over and out."

Burgess will be remembered by South Sydney fans for his crucial try in the 2014 NRL Grand Final, the barnstorming effort extending the lead to 14-6 midway through the second-half, and ultimately hand the Rabbitohs their first premiership in 43 years.

He also became one of the first players in a century to play alongside three brothers in the same rugby league match after taking the field alongside siblings Sam, Luke and Tom late in the 2013 season.

He featured in just four games for the Dragons in 2022, mainly spending time with the NSW Cup side, where he eventually played his final game of rugby league.