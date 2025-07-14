Fresh off making his State of Origin debut with the QLD Maroons and playing a significant part in their victory over the NSW Blues in the Origin Decider, Gehamat Shibasaki has revealed the one dream he wants to achieve in the coming seasons.

One of the best rugby league stories of the season, Shibasaki became the first player on a development contract to play State of Origin football and began the pre-season without an NRL deal.

Playing for the Townsville Blackhawks in the QLD Cup during the 2024 campaign, he initially found himself on a train-and-trial contract with the Broncos before being elevated to their development list.

Impressing Michael Maguire with his hard work and dedication, he ended up cementing a regular spot in the back-line, which saw him score 12 tries in 15 matches before being called up by Billy Slater to play for the Maroons.

Having now played for Queensland, Shibasaki revealed to Zero Tackle that the next goal he hopes to achieve is to play alongside his younger brother Jamal Shibasaki on the same NRL team.

A former U19s QLD Maroons representative, Jamal is contracted with the North Queensland Cowboys until the end of the 2025 NRL season and could potentially emerge as a target for the Broncos, who are looking to build their forward depth.

"My dream is for me and him to play in the same NRL team together but if we could get to this level [State of Origin] that'd be the ultimate dream," Shibasaki told Zero Tackle.

"Even though we are like seven years apart, me and him are very close.

"I want to set that example for him to come through and I don't want him going through the same thing I did.

"I want him to have a successful career, so I'm willing to cop it all and then take the tough yards for him to be able to go through it.

"I want him to play consistent NRL footy and I want him to get all the accolades he deserves."

Reflecting on playing for Queensland, Gehamat admitted that it was easily the best moment in his rugby league career to date and was nearly speechless in the sheds after the match.

"Honestly, there are no words. I love it. It's a dream come true," Shibasaki said on making his Origin debut with the QLD Maroons, which saw them claim the 2025 shield in Sydney.

"A hundred per cent (it's the best moment in my career). This is the best ever and what I dreamed of when I was a kid. I didn't think I'd ever get to this point, but it's the best."