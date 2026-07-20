Brisbane Broncos and Kangaroos centre Gehamat Shibasaki is set to become a Perth Bear from 2027 on a two-year contract.

Sources connected to the Perth Bears told Zero Tackle the Broncos star is in the final stages of his negotiation, with the contract understood to be $1million spread across the two seasons.

The signing represents a major step for the Bears as they continue assembling their inaugural roster, with Shibasaki expected to slot straight into the starting centres when the club enters the competition next year.

The 28-year-old attracted significant interest after his remarkable rise over the past 18 months, with five NRL clubs understood to have been monitoring his situation. However, Perth emerged as the clear frontrunner throughout negotiations.

Brisbane was open to retaining the Queensland Origin representative, but the Broncos' offer is understood to have fallen short of rival interest.

Shibasaki's decision caps one of rugby league's most unlikely career revivals.

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After making his NRL debut for the Broncos in 2018, the talented outside back endured difficult stints with the Knights, Cowboys and Rabbitohs, with his top-grade future appearing all but over.

By the time he returned to QLD, Shibasaki found himself at a career crossroads, balancing work as a mentor for young people while playing in the Queensland Cup for the Blackhawks.

Offered only a train-and-trial contract by Brisbane heading into 2025, Shibasaki forced his way into the Broncos' NRL side and never looked back.

His breakout campaign saw him finish with 18 tries, 24 line breaks, six try assists and an average of 155 running metres per game, re-establishing himself as one of the game's premier outside backs.

Shibasaki then earned a State of Origin debut for Queensland before helping Brisbane claim the premiership and later making his Australian debut, completing a remarkable rise from Queensland Cup football to the pinnacle of the game in less than 12 months.

Now, the Bears are set to reap the rewards.

The battle for the remaining centre position is also set to shape up, with Nick Meaney and English recruit Harry Newman expected to compete for the final starting spot.