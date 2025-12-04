The Sydney Roosters have confirmed the signing of Reuben Garrick on a three-year deal.

In what is a major coup for the tri-colours, Garrick becomes the first high-profile player of this year's free agency window to lock in a change of clubs, signing on at Bondi for 2027, 2028 and 2029.

The signing for the Roosters comes after Garrick had received interest from both the St George Illawarra Dragons and Perth Bears, who have a full salary cap at their disposal as they build a squad of 30.

The Roosters offered no quotes on the signing of Garrick, instead only offering a short statement which said he will join ahead of the 2027 pre-season, and that the Roosters would respect his ongoing commitment to the Sea Eagles for 2026.

An excellent goal-kicking outside back who can play fullback, wing or centre, it's unclear which role Garrick will fit into long-term at Bondi Junction.

The Roosters have unearthed Robert Toia and Billy Smith seemingly as their long-term centres, but will lose Mark Nawaqanitawase back to rugby union for 2027, while Daniel Tupou could also retire.

James Tedesco has recently recommitted for 2027, but could also retire at the end of that campaign, potentially opening up a path to the fullback jumper for Garrick. It's a role he has played in previously when filling in for Tom Trbojevic.

Garrick, who is 28 years old and has 157 games to his career - all for Manly since debuting in 2019 - turning his back on the Dragons who were his junior club and the Bears will hurt both outfits for separate reasons.

The Bears have been linked to essentially every player off-contract, while the Dragons have made it clear they need improvements in both the back five and forward pack moving forward.