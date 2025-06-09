Teams for Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series will be confirmed throughout Monday, with the game to be played on Wednesday, June 18 in Perth.

Queensland were the first to announce their team on Monday morning, with a 20-man squad named in alphabetical order.

Daly Cherry-Evans and Beau Fermor have both been dropped from the run-on side for Game 1, while Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and Jesse Arthars are also not included.

As it's not a listed team for the Maroons yet, the below is a best guess, but it's likely Tom Dearden will be promoted to halfback, and Game 1s 18th man Kurt Mann will become the new utility on the bench.

Kurt Capewell is expected to be included in Fermor's bench role, while Corey Horsburgh, Jack Howarth and Ezra Mam are the two other new faces.

New South Wales are set to announce their team for Game 2 on Monday evening after the completion of Round 14.

 2025-06-18T10:05:00Z 
    $3.10   QLD TO WIN
 
NSW TO WIN   $1.37    
Optus Stadium
QLD   
 2025-06-18T10:05:00Z 
   NSW
    #ORIGIN
1 Kalyn PongaKalyn Ponga
2 Xavier CoatesXavier Coates
3 Robert DerbyRobert Derby
4 H. Tabuai-FidowHamiso Tabuai-Fidow
5 Valentine HolmesValentine Holmes
6 Cameron BukowskiCameron Bukowski
7 Tom DeardenTom Dearden
8 Moeaki FotuaikaMoeaki Fotuaika
9 Harry GrantHarry Grant
10 T. Fa'asuamaleauiTino Fa'asuamaleaui
11 Reuben CotterReuben Cotter
12 Jeremiah NanaiJeremiah Nanai
13 Patrick CarriganPatrick Carrigan
 INTERCHANGE
14 Kurt MannKurt Mann
15 Lindsay CollinsLindsay Collins
16 Kurt CapewellKurt Capewell
17 Trent LoieroTrent Loiero
 RESERVES
18 Jack HowarthJack Howarth
19 Ezra MamEzra Mam
20 Corey HorsburghCorey Horsburgh
Team list not yet available