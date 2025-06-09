Teams for Game 2 of the 2025 State of Origin series will be confirmed throughout Monday, with the game to be played on Wednesday, June 18 in Perth.

Queensland were the first to announce their team on Monday morning, with a 20-man squad named in alphabetical order.

Daly Cherry-Evans and Beau Fermor have both been dropped from the run-on side for Game 1, while Kulikefu Finefeuiaki and Jesse Arthars are also not included.

As it's not a listed team for the Maroons yet, the below is a best guess, but it's likely Tom Dearden will be promoted to halfback, and Game 1s 18th man Kurt Mann will become the new utility on the bench.

Kurt Capewell is expected to be included in Fermor's bench role, while Corey Horsburgh, Jack Howarth and Ezra Mam are the two other new faces.

New South Wales are set to announce their team for Game 2 on Monday evening after the completion of Round 14.

