Rising Gold Coast Titans youngster Sunny Kama has been rewarded for his hard work, being promoted to the development squad for 2026 and 2027.

After starting the year on a train-and-trial deal, the exciting rookie has been upgraded as he has been skyrocketing through the Titans' pathways.

As a schoolboy success story, he was an integral part of Palm Beach Currumbin, claiming the national schoolboy title in 2024.

Titans pathways manager Matt Keating was all praise for Kama and the hard work he has put in over the summer.

"I'm extremely proud of Sunny's development since being part of our pathways program, and his progression is a great example of how our NRL transitional program is designed to work," he said.

"The step up from our junior program to a full-time NRL environment can be significant, but we want to ensure our young players are fully prepared physically, mentally and professionally for what that looks like.

"Over the past 12 months, Sunny has embraced the standards and expectations we set within that space. He's continued to flourish in his growth as a player on the field, as well as develop an attention to detail away from it, including around recovery and preparation.

"It's great to see the work he's put in and how much he's applied himself training with the NRL squad over the pre-season and is well deserving of the opportunity to be upgraded to a development player."

The gifted outside back is a part of a strong crop of talented juniors travelling through the Gold Coast pathways, such as Fynn Laffranchi and NRL rookie Cooper Bai, indicating the club is building strongly for the future.