All 17 NRL clubs are set to benefit from a mega NRL funding windfall after League Central posted enormous profits.

The news of record funding in the direction of clubs - who all suffered losses prior to Peter V'Landys taking over as Australian Rugby League Commission chairman and Andrew Abdo taking over as NRL CEO - comes as the stalemate continues over the state of the collective bargaining agreement.

Despite the old agreement expiring on October 31, the Rugby League Players Association and NRL are still yet to agree on a new deal.

Reports last week emerged of the potential of a super league-style breakaway competition, however, record funding will likely ensure that is put on the backburner as the NRL aim to keep all parties at peace.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the funding will rise from approximately $1.62 million above the salary cap per club to around $5 million per club.

All up, the increased funding will see each club receive around $17 or $18 million in funding from league central, taking the total deal to around $306 million.

Funding increases originally began during the coronavirus pandemic as the NRL significantly wound down its overstrung administration efforts, which were costing the game hundreds of thousands of dollars more than required per day.

It's understood that under the expiring funding model, all clubs are now turning a profit, which will only grow further with the increase in funding to around $5 million above the salary cap.

It's understood the NRL are currently offering $4.87 million per club above the cap, although the clubs want to ensure it reaches the magic $5 million mark.

CEO Abdo told the publication that he wants to ensure funding and player salaries increase as a result of the NRL's record profits, which have come despite reduced TV deals.

“Player payments are going up,” Abdo said.

“Our current proposal is for a significant increase in salary cap for both male and female athletes.

“A couple of years ago, the situation was very different for clubs financially. Clubs were making significant losses in aggregate, so it was important to provide a strong financial base for clubs.

“The funds available for distribution have gone up significantly.

“The clubs have never been stronger or more profitable.”