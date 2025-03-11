For the first time, Sydney Roosters centre Robert Toia has opened up on his horror run with injuries that derailed his first-grade debut and saw him spend more time on the sidelines than the rugby league field.

Finally making his NRL debut in Round 1 against the Brisbane Broncos, Toia has been heralded as one of the most exciting prospects coming through the club's ranks and has been handed the keys to the centre position following the departures of Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii.

This was shown in his first match for the prestigious Bondi-based club as he was one of their best on the field and claimed two try assists, ran 140 metres off ten carries and looked dangerous every time he touched the ball in attack.

Although he is only 20 years old, the youngster has struggled with injuries throughout the course of his short career, which saw him suffer two separate ACL ruptures and a fractured jaw over the past three seasons.

For the first time, the U19s QLD Maroons representative has opened up his horror run with injuries which has seen him sidelined for the majority of his career and regarded it as the "toughest time" of his life.

"It was very tough and it was definitely the toughest time of my life," Toia said.

"I kind of always need to have the self belief so I always had that self belief and I'm glad I got to show a bit of that.

"I credit my family, my parents and my partner and then just the club, for the support they had and backing me the whole way through.

"I was away from home most of the time, but every time the club would send me back (home) throughout my injuries, just seeing them [my family] at home, you don't really care about the injuries.

"They were just loving me for me. The club and Robbo to have that trust in me just meant the world."

Admitting that his body and in particular his knees, are the best he's felt in a while, Toia's aim is to make a lasting impact on the side this year as the Roosters enter a new era following a mass exodus at the end of last season.

Set to be in contention for the Dally M Rookie of the Year award, the young centre has already earned the praise of coach Trent Robinson and is set to be a key piece to their future after signing an extension late last year until the end of 2027.

"I thought Robert [Toia] was outstanding," Robinson said after his debut last week.

"He showed an ability to work. He worked really hard defensively and moved well.

"He moved in on tackles when most of them would run back, so he handled that part well. When he touches the ball things happen.

"I'd like to double his touches. If we can get the ball to him in a little bit of space, you can see he's going to create opportunities."