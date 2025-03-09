Nearly every reputable rugby league personality had the Canberra Raiders missing the finals, with many tipping them for the spoon.

While this very well could still be the outcome, a 30-8 thumping over the New Zealand Warriors in Vegas may just warrant a conversation: Are the Raiders a dark horse in 2025?

For years, Stuart's Raiders have been known for their gritty defence and work ethic. It's these qualities that landed the side in the 2019 NRL Grand Final and the same ones that secured them a victory on Sunday.

All 17 men wearing the lime green jersey showed their willingness to work hard for their coach, offloading the ball at will and chasing down every kick that their halfback let off. During 80 minutes of play, the Raiders had 17 offloads, showing a strong trust in each other throughout the entire match.

Stuart commended his team for their hard work in the offseason and their commitment to each other in his post-game press conference.

A few individual performances and telling storylines may shine a light on some talking points that could lift this team even higher in 2025.

The best backrow pairing in the NRL?

Zac Hosking and Hudson Young look to be the backrow pairing going forward for the Canberra Raiders, with both putting in a ton of work over the weekend.

Both men excelled in every facet, with Hosking tallying up a team-leading 44 tackles on a 95% tackle efficiency and Young running for an impressive 137 metres with four tackle breaks.

With stats like these, Hosking and Young could prove to be the next elite back-row pairing in the NRL.

Stuart admitted that the idea of representative honours has played a lot on Young's mind, which may help elevate the 26-year-old to the next level.

A similar fire may be lit underneath Hosking, who enjoyed an exemplary season for the Penrith Panthers in 2023, before an injury-riddled season in 2024 had him sidelined.

Now that he's back, he will want to secure his spot in Stuart's starting squad, a mission he looks set to achieve.

Something to prove

It seems like a running joke at this point for Ricky Stuart, with the veteran coach silencing doubters year after year. Just when critics and fans rule out the Green Machine, the Raiders find a way to bulldoze their way back into the conversation.

After flogging the Warriors in Vegas on Sunday, Stuart addressed the media and did not let the opportunity to acknowledge the doubters pass.

“You guys all do write us off, which I don't mind... It's going to be a good competition if we come last, like a lot of you are expecting."

Stuart's confidence in his men is admirable, but it was the Raiders' performance over the weekend that really shows how hungry this Raiders squad is in 2025.

Corey Horsburgh looks fitter and stronger than he ever has. After reports that the 27-year-old was seeking a release last season, it seems 'Big Red' has turned up in a big way to show he wants to remain a Canberra Raider.

With 15 hit-ups and 62 post-contact metres, Horsburgh looked tough as nails in the season opener.

Throw in three ofloads and 35 tackles, it's clear the former Queensland prop is looking to become one of the most lethal forwards in the NRL this year.

Tom Starling is also looking to prove his worth. At a club with an abundance of hookers and no clear option in sight, Starling made his presence known on Sunday.

The speedy hooker racked up 127 metres and a linebreak, while only missing three tackles in 68 minutes of play.

Playing against as big a forward pack as the Warriors', Starling's courage was on full display the whole night. If the 26-year-old can continue this form throughout the season, Stuart will have no option but to cement him in the No. 9 jumper.

Rising stars

The Raiders have perhaps the most elite crop of young players in the NRL, and nobody is talking about it.

Ethan Strange looked like a ten-year veteran on Sunday night, showcasing his rise in confidence at an NRL level compared to last season.

His connection with both edges was impressive, signs that the young five-eighth is truly making this Canberra side his own.

On multiple occasions, Strange took advantage of the Warriors' defensive line, causing overlaps that consequently led to points for the Green Machine.

He had two line-break assists and two try assists, as well as only two missed tackles. While the 20-year-old still has a lot to learn in first grade, his showing on the weekend may be a glimpse of a future star half.

Alongside Strange were Xavier Savage, Savelio Tamale, and Matthew Timoko, who all looked like elite NRL outside backs on Sunday.

If these young men can whip up more performances like this, this backline will be a scary sight for the rest of the NRL, not only in 2025 but in the years to follow.

Will the Canberra Raiders be a threat in 2025?

While the Raiders' dominant win over the Warriors painted a hopeful picture for Canberra fans, this side still has much to prove in 2025.

They have a tough five-game stretch ahead of them as they face off against the Brisbane Broncos, Manly Sea Eagles, Parramatta Eels, North Queensland Cowboys, and Cronulla Sharks.

Their captain, Joseph Tapine, looks set to be suspended for two games for a shoulder charge, which makes this Raiders side's chances a little more difficult.

If Stuart's men can overcome their underdog chances in this five-game stretch, winning at least three matches, it could give this young and hungry Canberra Raiders side the confidence it needs to make a real run in this NRL competition.