Premiership-winning back-rower Brendan Piakura is set for a later-than-expected return from injury as he continues his recovery from knee surgery, with the club conceding he is unlikely to be ready for the opening rounds of the season.\n\nThe Brisbane Broncos confirmed earlier in late January that Piakura had suffered a meniscus tear during training and would be sidelined for approximately eight weeks. \n\nHowever, when the timeline was reported by Zero Tackle, Piakura publicly disputed the claim.\n\n“Not eight weeks, bud,” Piakura responded on the social media account of writer Isaac Issa, before adding, “I ran today, back next week,” after being informed it was his own club that had provided the update.\n\nThe 23-year-old underwent surgery in the pre-season due to a meniscus tear, and while staff were hopeful he would be fit for Round 1, a recent assessment has indicated he requires further rehabilitation.\n\nBroncos coach Michael Maguire confirmed the 22-year-old is now likely to miss at least the opening round of the season, potentially not appearing till Round 3.\n\n“I don't think Brendan will be right for round 1,” Maguire told The Courier Mail.\n\n“He's not as far forward as we would have hoped, just seeing him at training (on Wednesday).\n\n“He might miss a couple of games.\n\n“We're hoping he could be right for round 2, but from looking at him, he needs a bit more time.\n\n“Xavier Willison can play in the back row if need be, so we have some options.”\n\nThe setback opens the door for forward Jack Gosiewski, who shifted into the back-row role during the World Club Challenge and is now firming as a potential Round 1 replacement.\n\nThe 31-year-old suffered a broken collarbone last season; however, he was still a part of 14 games for the premiers last season, totalling four tries across the year. \n\nWith Gosiewski's contract set to expire at the end of the season, the opportunity presents a bittersweet chance to cement his place in a talented Broncos pack.\n\n“Brendan's got a bit of a knee injury, so hopefully I can fill that spot, hold it down and see how I go,” Gosiewski said.\n\n“It's a tough spot to hang on to with the crop (of talent) that's here.\n\n“Brendy's a very good player, and it's unfortunate that he's hurt himself, but that's the next-man-up mentality we've got here.\n\n“Whoever fills any position when they're injured should be ready to go, and that's what I'm trying to do, cover his spot.”\n\nMaguire added that utility forward Xavier Willison remains another option should Piakura's recovery take longer than expected, ensuring the Broncos retain depth despite the early-season injury concern.\n\nFor now, all eyes remain on Piakura's rehabilitation timeline as Brisbane balances caution with the hope of having their dynamic edge forward back on deck sooner rather than later.