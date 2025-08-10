The Sydney Roosters' 64-12 obliteration over the Dolphins was a spectacle in its own right.

However, an impromptu brawl between the sides in the first half stole the show, with four men heading to the sheds for 10 minutes.

The scuffle featured almost every player from both sides, with a few in particular sparking the fight.

Spencer Leniu could be seen squaring up against Aublix Tawha, which then saw an influx of players rolling in.

Leniu, Tawha, Francis Molo and Naufahu Whyte were all sent to the sin bin as a result.

Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf expressed his frustration with the result, arguing it wasn't a balanced situation.

"I just don't understand the sin-binnings to be honest with you," he said in his post-match press conference.

"I don't get how [they're] allowed to do that. The opposition score, two guys come over pushing and shoving and shaping up, I don't know what our blokes are supposed to do.

“I can't understand those sin-bins at all.”

Woolf maintained that his men were just defending themselves, and that they had no other choice.

"Do we have to allow ourselves to get punched to not get sin-binned? I don't know what our blokes are supposed to do."

Isaiya Katoa echoed his coach's sentiment.

"They're coming past and giving our boys a mouthful,” he said.

“Our boys are not gonna stand there and cop it.

“You've got to stand up for yourself.”

Roosters coach Trent Robinson believes it was all just a bit of “hot air” but believes “four [sin bins] was a lot.”

Woolf admits the fight was not the reason for their heavy loss, but was extremely disappointed with the outcome of the scuffle.