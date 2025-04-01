Forwards dominate the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race after Round 4, with Terrell May continuing to hold the lead.

May managed another impressive points haul in Round 4, cementing his move to the Wests Tigers as possibly the buy of the season, despite it not coming until there were just weeks remaining before the start of the campaign.

He has 65 votes over the opening month from a potential 80, and now holds a ten-vote lead to Payne Haas, who has moved into second place on the leaderboard.

Jye Gray is the best-ranked back in the competition, with South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett making the call to leave him at fullback this coming weekend.

Haumole Olakau'atu comes next, but none of the top four managed a full haul of 20 votes during the round just gone. Instead, the only unanimous on-field MVP player was Jayden Campbell for the Gold Coast Titans.

In a round of mixed performances, all of Keaon Koloamatangi, Jye Gray, Gehamat Shibasaki, Kotoni Staggs, Jaydn Su'A, Clinton Gutherson, Jake Clifford, Tom Dearden, Jacob Preston, Bailey Hayward, Bronson Xerri, Lehi Hopoate, Haumole Olakau'atu, Daly Cherry-Evans, Wayde Egan, Fonua Pole and Terrell May were voted as best on ground by at least one judge.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published on a Monday or Tuesday each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 4.

 2025-03-27T09:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
28
FT
18
   PEN
   Crowd: 10,029
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Keaon Koloamatangi Keaon Koloamatangi Jye Gray Keaon Koloamatangi
4 Jye Gray Jye Gray Keaon Koloamatangi Jye Gray
3 Peter Mamouzelos Peter Mamouzelos Peter Mamouzelos Peter Mamouzelos
2 Brian To'o Tevita Tatola Mikaele Ravalawa Tevita Tatola
1 Mikaele Ravalawa Davvy Moale Brian To'o Mikaele Ravalawa
 2025-03-28T07:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
12
FT
30
   GLD
   Crowd: 14,101
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Jayden Campbell Jayden Campbell Jayden Campbell Jayden Campbell
4 James Tedesco Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Tino Fa'asuamaleaui James Tedesco
3 Naufahu Whyte James Tedesco James Tedesco Sam Verrills
2 Sam Verrills Naufahu Whyte Sam Verrills Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
1 Tino Fa'asuamaleaui Angus Crichton Beau Fermor Angus Crichton
 2025-03-28T09:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
12
FT
20
   BRI
   Crowd: 44,278
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Gehamat Shibasaki Kotoni Staggs Kotoni Staggs Gehamat Shibasaki
4 Payne Haas Gehamat Shibasaki Gehamat Shibasaki Kotoni Staggs
3 Kotoni Staggs Payne Haas Payne Haas Jordan Riki
2 Herbie Farnworth Herbie Farnworth Jordan Riki Payne Haas
1 Jordan Riki Cory Paix Herbie Farnworth Cory Paix
 2025-03-29T04:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Jubilee Stadium
STI   
14
FT
8
   MEL
   Crowd: 6,211
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Clinton Gutherson Clinton Gutherson Clinton Gutherson Jaydn Su'A
4 Valentine Holmes Jaydn Su'A Jaydn Su'A Valentine Holmes
3 Jaydn Su'A Eliesa Katoa Valentine Holmes Clinton Gutherson
2 Eliesa Katoa Valentine Holmes Will Warbrick Eliesa Katoa
1 Will Warbrick Moses Suli Moses Suli Cameron Munster
 2025-03-29T06:30:00Z 
 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
30
FT
20
   CBR
   Crowd: 15,897
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Jake Clifford Tom Dearden Jake Clifford Tom Dearden
4 Tom Dearden Jake Clifford Jaxon Purdue Jake Clifford
3 Jaxon Purdue Jaxon Purdue Tom Dearden Jaxon Purdue
2 Joseph Tapine Joseph Tapine Murray Taulagi Murray Taulagi
1 Scott Drinkwater Scott Drinkwater Savelio Tamale Joseph Tapine
 2025-03-29T08:35:00Z 
 
 
 
Sharks Stadium
CRO   
6
FT
20
   CAN
   Crowd: 11,703
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Jacob Preston Jacob Preston Bronson Xerri Bailey Hayward
4 Bailey Hayward Bailey Hayward Jacob Preston Bronson Xerri
3 Bronson Xerri Bronson Xerri Bailey Hayward Jacob Preston
2 Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake Addin Fonua-Blake
1 Cameron McInnes Cameron McInnes Reed Mahoney Harry Hayes
 2025-03-30T05:05:00Z 
 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
26
FT
12
   PAR
   Crowd: 17,286
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Lehi Hopoate Haumole Olakau'atu Lehi Hopoate Daly Cherry-Evans
4 Haumole Olakau'atu Lehi Hopoate Haumole Olakau'atu Lehi Hopoate
3 Siosiua Taukeiaho Daly Cherry-Evans Siosiua Taukeiaho Luke Brooks
2 Daly Cherry-Evans Siosiua Taukeiaho Ethan Bullemor Haumole Olakau'atu
1 Joe Ofahengaue Ethan Bullemor Zac Lomax Jake Trbojevic
 2025-03-30T07:15:00Z 
 
 
 
Campbelltown
WST   
24
FT
26
   NZW
   Crowd: 12,020
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   
Matt Clements Scott Pryde Dan Nichols Ethan Lee Chalk
5 Fonua Pole Wayde Egan Terrell May Wayde Egan
4 Terrell May Fonua Pole Fonua Pole Terrell May
3 Wayde Egan Terrell May Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Erin Clark
2 Erin Clark Erin Clark Wayde Egan Leka Halasima
1 Leka Halasima Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad Erin Clark Fonua Pole

Top Ten

Click here to view the full leaderboard.