Forwards dominate the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race after Round 4, with Terrell May continuing to hold the lead.

May managed another impressive points haul in Round 4, cementing his move to the Wests Tigers as possibly the buy of the season, despite it not coming until there were just weeks remaining before the start of the campaign.

He has 65 votes over the opening month from a potential 80, and now holds a ten-vote lead to Payne Haas, who has moved into second place on the leaderboard.

Jye Gray is the best-ranked back in the competition, with South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett making the call to leave him at fullback this coming weekend.

Haumole Olakau'atu comes next, but none of the top four managed a full haul of 20 votes during the round just gone. Instead, the only unanimous on-field MVP player was Jayden Campbell for the Gold Coast Titans.

In a round of mixed performances, all of Keaon Koloamatangi, Jye Gray, Gehamat Shibasaki, Kotoni Staggs, Jaydn Su'A, Clinton Gutherson, Jake Clifford, Tom Dearden, Jacob Preston, Bailey Hayward, Bronson Xerri, Lehi Hopoate, Haumole Olakau'atu, Daly Cherry-Evans, Wayde Egan, Fonua Pole and Terrell May were voted as best on ground by at least one judge.

During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published on a Monday or Tuesday each week here on Zero Tackle.

Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 4.

Top Ten

