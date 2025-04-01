Forwards dominate the top of Zero Tackle's NRL MVP race after Round 4, with Terrell May continuing to hold the lead.
May managed another impressive points haul in Round 4, cementing his move to the Wests Tigers as possibly the buy of the season, despite it not coming until there were just weeks remaining before the start of the campaign.
He has 65 votes over the opening month from a potential 80, and now holds a ten-vote lead to Payne Haas, who has moved into second place on the leaderboard.
Jye Gray is the best-ranked back in the competition, with South Sydney Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett making the call to leave him at fullback this coming weekend.
Haumole Olakau'atu comes next, but none of the top four managed a full haul of 20 votes during the round just gone. Instead, the only unanimous on-field MVP player was Jayden Campbell for the Gold Coast Titans.
In a round of mixed performances, all of Keaon Koloamatangi, Jye Gray, Gehamat Shibasaki, Kotoni Staggs, Jaydn Su'A, Clinton Gutherson, Jake Clifford, Tom Dearden, Jacob Preston, Bailey Hayward, Bronson Xerri, Lehi Hopoate, Haumole Olakau'atu, Daly Cherry-Evans, Wayde Egan, Fonua Pole and Terrell May were voted as best on ground by at least one judge.
During every round of the 2025 NRL season, four judges from Zero Tackle's team (founder Matt Clements, writers Ethan Lee Chalk and Dan Nichols, and myself as editor), will assign votes on a 5-4-3-2-1 basis for every game during the season, with results to be published on a Monday or Tuesday each week here on Zero Tackle.
Without any further ado, here are the votes from Round 4.
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Jye Gray
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|4
|Jye Gray
|Jye Gray
|Keaon Koloamatangi
|Jye Gray
|3
|Peter Mamouzelos
|Peter Mamouzelos
|Peter Mamouzelos
|Peter Mamouzelos
|2
|Brian To'o
|Tevita Tatola
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|Tevita Tatola
|1
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|Davvy Moale
|Brian To'o
|Mikaele Ravalawa
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|Jayden Campbell
|4
|James Tedesco
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|James Tedesco
|3
|Naufahu Whyte
|James Tedesco
|James Tedesco
|Sam Verrills
|2
|Sam Verrills
|Naufahu Whyte
|Sam Verrills
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|1
|Tino Fa'asuamaleaui
|Angus Crichton
|Beau Fermor
|Angus Crichton
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|Kotoni Staggs
|Kotoni Staggs
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|4
|Payne Haas
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|Gehamat Shibasaki
|Kotoni Staggs
|3
|Kotoni Staggs
|Payne Haas
|Payne Haas
|Jordan Riki
|2
|Herbie Farnworth
|Herbie Farnworth
|Jordan Riki
|Payne Haas
|1
|Jordan Riki
|Cory Paix
|Herbie Farnworth
|Cory Paix
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Clinton Gutherson
|Jaydn Su'A
|4
|Valentine Holmes
|Jaydn Su'A
|Jaydn Su'A
|Valentine Holmes
|3
|Jaydn Su'A
|Eliesa Katoa
|Valentine Holmes
|Clinton Gutherson
|2
|Eliesa Katoa
|Valentine Holmes
|Will Warbrick
|Eliesa Katoa
|1
|Will Warbrick
|Moses Suli
|Moses Suli
|Cameron Munster
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jake Clifford
|Tom Dearden
|Jake Clifford
|Tom Dearden
|4
|Tom Dearden
|Jake Clifford
|Jaxon Purdue
|Jake Clifford
|3
|Jaxon Purdue
|Jaxon Purdue
|Tom Dearden
|Jaxon Purdue
|2
|Joseph Tapine
|Joseph Tapine
|Murray Taulagi
|Murray Taulagi
|1
|Scott Drinkwater
|Scott Drinkwater
|Savelio Tamale
|Joseph Tapine
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Jacob Preston
|Jacob Preston
|Bronson Xerri
|Bailey Hayward
|4
|Bailey Hayward
|Bailey Hayward
|Jacob Preston
|Bronson Xerri
|3
|Bronson Xerri
|Bronson Xerri
|Bailey Hayward
|Jacob Preston
|2
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|Addin Fonua-Blake
|1
|Cameron McInnes
|Cameron McInnes
|Reed Mahoney
|Harry Hayes
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Lehi Hopoate
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Lehi Hopoate
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|4
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Lehi Hopoate
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|Lehi Hopoate
|3
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|Luke Brooks
|2
|Daly Cherry-Evans
|Siosiua Taukeiaho
|Ethan Bullemor
|Haumole Olakau'atu
|1
|Joe Ofahengaue
|Ethan Bullemor
|Zac Lomax
|Jake Trbojevic
|Matt Clements
|Scott Pryde
|Dan Nichols
|Ethan Lee Chalk
|5
|Fonua Pole
|Wayde Egan
|Terrell May
|Wayde Egan
|4
|Terrell May
|Fonua Pole
|Fonua Pole
|Terrell May
|3
|Wayde Egan
|Terrell May
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Erin Clark
|2
|Erin Clark
|Erin Clark
|Wayde Egan
|Leka Halasima
|1
|Leka Halasima
|Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad
|Erin Clark
|Fonua Pole
Top Ten
|PLAYER
|1
|Terrell
May
|16
|65
|2
|Payne
Haas
|12
|55
|3
|Jye
Gray
|17
|51
|4
|Haumole
Olakau'atu
|15
|44
|5
|Connor
Tracey
|0
|43
|6
|Clinton
Gutherson
|18
|38
|7
|Ryan
Papenhuyzen
|0
|36
|8
|James
Tedesco
|14
|34
|8
|Wayde
Egan
|15
|34
|8
|Jayden
Campbell
|20
|34