One of 13 players farewelled by the Penrith Panthers, forward Riley Price has reportedly been offered to several teams as he looks to land a new contract for the 2026 season.\n\nOn the lookout for a new club, the 24-year-old was a regular feature for Penrith's reserve-grade side this year after suffering an ACL injury, which ruled him out for the majority of last season.\n\nStill only at the beginning of his career, the forward has shown glimpses of his potential but has failed to break through into the club's line-up and be a regular feature in first-grade.\n\nWithout a contract for next season, All Out Rugby League reports that Price has been offered to multiple teams in the Super League competition by his management.\n\nThis comes as the overseas competition has increased the number of international quota players from seven to ten.\n\nThe son of former NRL star front-rower Steve Price, who played for Australia and Queensland, Riley has made three appearances in NRL first-grade, with his most recent coming in Round 26 during this year's campaign.\n\nHis other two appearances came for the North Queensland Cowboys in 2023 after coming through their pathways system which saw him named in the Under-20s Queensland Emerging Origin squad in 2020.