The Penrith Panthers have confirmed thirteen players will depart the club at season's end, with the announcement made during the annual awards night.\r\n\r\nIn a video tribute, the club acknowledged the players and thanked them for their service.\r\n\r\nMavrik Geyer (Wests Tigers), Asu Kepaoa (Newcastle Knights), Zac Lipowicz (Catalans Dragons) and Brad Schneider (Dolphins) have already secured contracts elsewhere for 2026.\r\n\r\nDaine Laurie, Soni Luke, Luke Sommerton, Riley Price, Preston Riki and Harrison Hassett remain off contract and will now seek new opportunities.\r\n\r\nLaurie is the most high-profile departure, having rejoined Penrith last season after three years with Wests Tigers. He recently said he is “open to anything” as he searches for a new deal in 2026.\r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_161663" align="aligncenter" width="2560"] PENRITH, AUSTRALIA - JULY 29: Soni Luke of the Panthers reacts at full time during the round 22 NRL match between Penrith Panthers and Cronulla Sharks at BlueBet Stadium on July 29, 2023 in Penrith, Australia. (Photo by Jeremy Ng\/Getty Images)[\/caption]\r\n\r\nHookers Luke and Sommerton are also in the market, with Sommerton set to feature in this week's sudden-death final against the New Zealand Warriors, replacing the injured Mitch Kenny.\r\n\r\nForwards Price, Riki and Hassett have found limited first-grade opportunities at Penrith and will also move on in search of greater game time.\r\n\r\nThe Panthers also confirmed that John Sagaga, Zack Lamont and Austin Dias will not be part of the extended squad moving forward.