Christian Cullen, a former playmaker for the Gold Coast Titans and Manly Sea Eagles, has found a new home that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career in 2025.

Last playing in the NRL in 2017, Cullen has agreed to play for the Stanley River Wolves as their marquee signing for their A-Grade Men's side after spending this year with the West Brisbane Panthers in the BRL Premier A competition.

The playmaker arrives to his new team after he played five first-grade matches each for the Gold Coast Titans (2016) and Manly Sea Eagles (2017) nearly a decade ago in the NRL.

Signed by the Brisbane Broncos as a teenager, Cullen also earned U16s and U18s QLD honours, was an Australian Schoolboy in 2010, spent a pre-season with the North Queensland Cowboys and was named the Intrust Super Premiership NSW Player of the Year in 2017 at the annual Brad Fittler Medal award's night.

“I've retired about eight times but he always finds a way to get me back," Cullen said via Glasshouse Country & Maleny News.

"He [co-coach Daniel Green] has told me it's a close-knit community and a little country town where everyone gets around it, so it's pretty cool to be a part of it.

“I remember as a young fella coming through, Ben Hunt was always good to me when I was at the Broncos.

“I always got on quite well with the other halves, and there were some quality players I got to play with."

“With the NRL and the Queensland Cup, there's a lot of pressure with it. But playing bush footy for me is about having fun and getting that enjoyment out of footy that I've always had.

“I want to have a really good year, have fun, enjoy it, and meet some new people.”