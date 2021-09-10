Former Tigers playmaker Josh Reynolds has questioned Wests coach Michael Maguire's use of tactics to get the best out of his current squad.

Maguire, who is under immense pressure to retain his post at Concord for next season, struggled to ignite his side toward a finals return in 2021, with the Tigers finishing in 13th to conclude the year.

Recording just eight wins for their efforts, Wests are unlikely to find themselves contending for the top-eight next year unless radical changes are implemented.

Now 10 years without an appearance in the post-season, Tigers powerbrokers are tipped to be weighing up whether to keep Maguire as their leading man.

At times this season the Wests squad looked lost, fluctuating in and out of form before crashing out to end the year.

Reynolds, who left the Tigers in 2020 to join Super League side Hull, said that Maguire's game style may not be the right match for the current Wests roster.

“They’re (Tigers) at a bit off a crossroads,” Reynolds told Sky Sports Radio’s The Big Sports Breakfast.

“Me and Madge had a very honest relationship. He was honest with me … but I don’t think sometimes the way he wants to play suits the Tigers team.

“I had this conversation with one of the boys over here today about Madge when he was with the Wigan side.

“He said, when you had (Sam) Tomkins out the back of the play, that the Tigers are playing — he was unstoppable when they won the competition (in 2010). It obviously suited that Wigan side, but I don’t think it suits the Tigers.”

A number of players at the Tigers have also been criticised throughout this season, with Reynolds backing in the playing group despite the poor campaign.

"It's a confidence thing, all they (Tigers) hear about is not making the semis," he added.

"I think personally they still have got a fairly good squad. Whether Madge is the man there or if they go in another direction.

"Even the players, the players probably want some to change. You've got guys like (Luke) Brooks there - he gets the blame a lot of the time for a lot of their woes, but I watch him play and he puts his body on the line body puts his heart on the line. He cops a lot of the brunt.

"You've got to put players around him, I think his best footy is ahead of him."

The Tigers are believed to be just days away from finalising their internal review of the club's football department, which will focus on a number of members at the club and not just Maguire's tenure.

Wests will welcome British recruits Jackson Hastings and Oliver Gildart to Concord from next year, however have lost trio Moses Mbye (Dragons), Billy Walters (Broncos) and Russell Packer (retirement) for 2022.

The club also bid farewell to Michael Chee-Kam and Joey Leilua this week, with the pair released from the Tigers.