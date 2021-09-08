The Wests Tigers have confirmed they are just days away from finishing their internal review.

It's been widely expected the recommendation from CEO Justin Pascoe and head of football Adam Hartigan will be to remove Maguire from his role as coach at Concord.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chairman Lee Hagipantelis said on SEN Radio that recommendations should be made to the board by the end of the week, while also slamming the notion that it was centred solely on Maguire.

“It’s a matter of days (away)," Hagipantelis said.

“I would be hopeful that at the end of next week the review would be complete and the board would be in a position to consider what, if any, changes need to be made for next year.

“It’s been suggested that the review is centred on one person and one person only – and that’s not the purpose of the review.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s the same review the club undertook last year and undertook the year before and I suspect it’s the same review being undertaken by seven other clubs (that missed the top-eight) as well.

“The purpose of the review is to consider what the club did well and those things we did not do well and how we can improve."

The internal review comes after Maguire's contract was controversially extended before the start of this season at the joint venture, a decision which looked interesting at the time to say the least, but now looks to be downright bad.

Chairman Lee Hagipantelis told The Sydney Morning Herald though that it was appropriate to extend Maguire's deal.

“It was absolutely appropriate at the time to secure his services and ensure stability within the organisation, which is an important element in recruitment and retention,” Hagipantelis said.

“I don’t think the board has any regrets.”

That, combined with the NRL previously urging clubs to spend their money in proper ways, could see a stay of execution for Maguire, who has two years to run on his deal and would need to be paid out if he was moved on.

The Tigers are also reportedly worried about the "lack of a standout replacement" according to the reports in the Herald.

The Tigers' 13th-placed finish this year may force the club's hand, and with speculation building that incoming head of football Tim Sheens is interviewing candidates while stuck in the United Kingdom, speculation surrounding Maguire's exit from the Tigers will continue to grow.

The internal review has been slammed by critics, with it being completed internally. The wide belief is that Pascoe and Hartigan should be under review themselves, however, that won't be the case, and Maguire could end up being the fall man for the Tigers' average performances this season, which included a final round blowout to the Canterbury Bulldogs, who comfortably were trapped with the wooden spoon.

Speaking on SEN, Hagipantelis refused to speculate on whether Maguire would be coach in 2022.

“It would be completely inappropriate of me to speculate on anything at the moment,’’ Hagipantelis replied.

“I’m the chair of the club of course, but there is an entire board that considers these matters and will do so in detail once the review has been completed.

“It would be unfair to every person involved for me to just speculate on these sorts of matters."