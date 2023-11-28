After being linked to the Penrith Panthers, departing Melbourne Storm second-rower and centre Tom Eisenhuth has officially signed on with the St George Illawarra Dragons for 2024.

The utility, who according to incoming Dragons' coach Shane Flanagan can also play in the middle third of the field, was a confirmed departure from the Storm alongside a host of names at the end of 2023.

It was believed a few weeks ago that Eisenhuth was weighing up a move to join the Penrith Panthers, however, Ivan Cleary's side were only able to offer him a supplementary deal.

It would have seen Eisenhuth head back to the place he made his NRL debut in 2012, but also stuck playing in the NSW Cup for at least the first half of the season.

Coming off a 58-game NRL stint under Craig Bellamy at the Melbourne Storm over the last four seasons, it would have been something of a step back for Eisenhuth, who has instead elected to take up a Top 30 deal at the Dragons under incoming coach Shane Flanagan, who heralded the signing as a strong cultural fit.

“Tom will be a strong cultural fit for what we are building here and comes to us from a professional system in the Storm,” said Dragons Head Coach Shane Flanagan.

“His experience and ability to play both front and back row will make him a valuable addition to the squad.”

Eisenhuth's ability to play multiple positions will likely make him an immediate contender for a bench spot at the Red V, who struggled for depth in the forwards at times during the 2023 campaign and have since let Josh Kerr go to the Dolphins, and lost Jaiyden Hunt and Zane Musgrove.

While Jaydn Su'A undoubtedly has one second-row slot locked down, it's unclear who will start alongside him at the joint-venture, with Jack Bird's role also still up in the air, leaving the potential for Eisenhuth to have an increased role in Wollongong on the back of a strong pre-season.