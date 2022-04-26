Former star half Benji Marshall has called for Kalyn Ponga to make a dramatic switch to the halves in an effort to spark the Newcastle Knights' season into gear.

The Knights currently find themselves in 14th spot on the table with just two wins from their first seven games, but more worryingly, five losses on the trot.

The Knights, after wins over the Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers, have gone on to lose to the Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks, Manly Sea Eagles, St George Illawarra Dragons and Parramatta Eels, scoring just 44 points in that time (and 24 in the last four weeks), while conceding 146 points in the same time period.

Ponga was among the Knights' best at fullback when the club lost to the Dragons in Round 6, but struggled to get involved during Round 7.

Marshall believes it's time for Adam O'Brien to pull a big switch in an effort to save his club's ailing season, telling Triple M Radio Ponga needs to be in the halves.

“I think their spine definitely needs to add a bit more value to the way he’s playing but I’d almost even consider putting him at five-eighth,” Marshall said.

“I just don’t think he’s getting the same amount of good ball that the other fullbacks in the competition are getting. If you can’t get him the ball, move him closer. He’s played there before.”

The Knights have used Adam Clune and Jake Clifford as their halves so far this year, and while a great start to the season had the doubters thrown off their back, they have struggled to lead the team in recent weeks.

Anthony Milford's arrival will also throw a spanner in the works, but Marshall said change must happen.

“I reckon in three weeks’ time, Anthony Milford will be in there somewhere and that could free him up,” Marshall said.

“They need something. It’s hard because the last few weeks they’ve been dominated in the middle so they don’t have the same platform to play off as other teams."