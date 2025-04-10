Former NSW Blues forward Tevita Pangai Junior has responded to reports that he was eyeing a potential return to the NRL competition for the 2026 season.

Currently playing in the Super League for the Catalans Dragons, he is off-contract at the end of the season, which has only fuelled rumours that he could potentially find himself back playing in the NRL.

Spending time at the Brisbane Broncos, Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs and Dolphins between 2016 and 2024, the one-time NSW Blues representative decided to make the move overseas at the end of last season and has been one of Catalans' best forwards to begin the year.

Although he has previously admitted that he would like to retire in Australia and was interested in returning to the NRL in 2026, Pangai Junior has since confirmed that he has ruled out a potential homecoming.

This comes after reports emerged on the radio this week that he was eyeing a return to the NRL competition and was linked with a potential move to the South Sydney Rabbitohs to play under Wayne Bennett again.

“I haven't had any talks to come back to the NRL,” Pangai Junior told The Courier-Mail from France.

“I've got Laurent as my agent and he is in talks with a couple of French rugby clubs.

“Myself and my family are enjoying life at Catalans and Europe. We are in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup and my full focus is on that.”

With the former NSW Blues front-rower ruling out a potential return to the NRL, he confirmed that he is in talks to defect to French rugby which would see him change codes to the 15-man game.