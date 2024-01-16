Former NRL fullback Jai Field has agreed to a new contract with the Wigan Warriors that will keep him in England for the next four years.

Agreeing to a contract until the end of 2027, Field has been remarkable in the Super League, scoring 43 tries in 59 games after departing the NRL at the end of the 2020 season.

He spent four years in the NRL between 2017-2020, registering 11 games for the St George Illawarra Dragons, followed by a six-game stint with the Parramatta Eels.

Throughout these games, he registered four tries and 30 points.

"I'm really pleased to be extending my stay here at Wigan," he said via the club's website.

"I'm very grateful that the Club and the fans have shown so much faith in me over the past few seasons. It really did make it an easy decision to extend.

"I've enjoyed every minute of being here so far and I'm looking forward now.

"Hopefully, we are building towards something special with this group that the Club and coaches have put together and that really excites me to be hanging around."

Embed from Getty Images

After confirming the signing of Field, both Wigan Warriors' Chief Executive Kris Radlinski and Head Coach Matt Peet addressed what it means to have him remain at the club.

“Jai would be one of my favourite players to watch. I very often remind Matt Peet that we cannot take his excellence for granted," Radlinski said.

"His skill level, speed, fitness and all-round ability are seriously impressive. I would say to Wigan fans to enjoy and cherish his ability as players like Jai do not come around very often.

“It's crucial to acknowledge the dedication these players demonstrate to our club, often leaving behind family and friends on the other side of the World. Let's ensure that we express our love and appreciation for them wholeheartedly.”

Head Coach Matt Peet added: “Everyone associated with the Wigan Warriors will know that this is an excellent move for the Club.

"Jai works hard on his game, he is an outstanding player and is an important part of what we are building.

“Our fans love him and rightly so, he is exciting to watch and one of those players that will inspire future generations of Rugby League players.

"I look forward to building our working relationship and hopefully seeing Jai enjoying success both on and off the field.”