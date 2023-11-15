Pauli Pauli, a former member of the Parramatta Eels and Newcastle Knights roster has decided to leave his previous club to pursue new opportunities

The 29-year-old has left RFL Championship side the York Knights with immediate effect, despite being contracted with them until the end of the 2024 season.

Becoming an Australian Schoolboy in 2012, there was plenty of promise surrounding Pauli's future and potential.

The Under-20 NSW representative would go on to play four years in the NRL for the Eels and Knights but never lived up to his potential.

Debuting in Round 4, 2014, he would go on to appear in 48 NRL games and crossed the line four times - last playing in 2017.

"The Knights can confirm that forward Pauli Pauli has departed York RLFC with immediate effect to pursue new opportunities," the club confirmed on X (formerly Twitter).

"We would like to thank Pauli for his efforts during his time at York and wish him all the best for the future!"

The barnstorming forward exits the York Knights after joining them in 2022, following stints with both Wakefield Trinity and the Salford Red Devils - two clubs that compete in the English Super League.

His departure comes as he looks to pursue new opportunities but he has been heavily linked to Betfred Championship Play-off Finalists Toulouse Olympique as of late, and the confirmation by them could be imminent.