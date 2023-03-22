Former Maroons and current Kangaroos coach Mal Meninga has revealed his choice to take Kalyn Ponga's fullback spot in Game 1 of State of Origin.

Coaching Queensland to eight consecutive State of Origin titles between 2006-2013, Meninga is hailed as one of the greatest Queensland coaches of all time.

Now at the Kangaroos, he believes Bill Slater will have three players to choose from for the Maroons No.1 jersey.

These contenders are Brisbane Broncos duo Reece Walsh and Selwyn Cobbo and Gold Coast Titans playmaker AJ Brimson.

Speaking on SENQ Mornings, Meninga urged that although Reece Walsh is the best in-form fullback in the NRL, AJ Brimson's experience could see him a head above Walsh.

"I think AJ Brimson has nearly earnt a spot," Meninga said.

"I'd pick AJ to be honest, or you have young Selwyn Cobbo who could play fullback, he wouldn't let the state down either."

"I think AJ, his experience, he's been around long enough and he's been around the edges for long if young Kalyn (Ponga) doesn't make it, unfortunately."

Currently playing at the five-eighth position with the Titans, Brimson has previously stated that he is ready to return as Queensland's fullback.

Brimson played three games for Queensland in 2020 and 2021, making his debut in Game 1 2020.

Whilst, Meninga believes Brimson is the obvious choice, he stated that Walsh will be hot on his heels applying pressure.

"Obviously he's playing really well at the moment (but) I'd pick a team more on experience," Meninga said.

"I think AJ has earnt that right to play fullback, he played fullback in 20, unfortunately, he got hurt, but he played really well, I think he's playing well enough now to earn that role."

"But obviously Reece will be putting on a lot of pressure from behind."

The first State of Origin game will take place in Adelaide on May 31.