One of rugby league's best fullbacks of the 1990s, Danny Peacock, has tragically passed away at the age of 57.\r\n\r\nKnown for his flashy footwork and heavy tackles, Peacock played for the Western Suburbs Magpies (49 games), Gold Coast Seagulls (67 games) and South Queensland Crushers (11 games) between 1988 and 96.\r\n\r\nAlso able to play on the wing and in the centres, he moved overseas at the conclusion of the 1996 season which saw him spend three years at the Bradford Bulls in the Super League where he registered 22 tries in 52 matches.\r\n\r\nPeacock passed away in a Toowoomba motel, where he was found by staff.\r\n\r\n"Danny was a popular guy, quiet, but he had a wicked sense of humour and a killer smile," Allan Fallah, a former teammate of Peacock's, told Wide World of Sports.\r\n\r\n"We called him 'Bird' at Wests.\r\n\r\n"He had a horrific injury against Parramatta, a dislocated hip, and it looked like that would end his career, but he came back from that."\r\n\r\nhttps:\/\/www.youtube.com\/watch?v=pEIdUzdEol4