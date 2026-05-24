A premiership-winning coach with blue and gold running through his veins is heading to the PNG Chiefs, and they believe they've landed a significant piece of their 2028 puzzle.

Luke Burt, one of the most decorated figures in Parramatta Eels history, has been appointed as an assistant coach at the Chiefs.

The former winger, who spent 14 seasons at Parramatta, made 264 appearances and scored 124 tries.

He is the club's all-time leading tryscorer and represented the Eels in both the 2001 and 2009 Grand Finals.

He will also take on a specialist role as the club's goal-kicking coach, drawing on his reputation for accuracy under high pressure that defined much of his playing career.

After transitioning into coaching with stints at the Eels and the Gold Coast Titans, where he stepped up as interim head coach in 2019, Burt joined the Burleigh Bears in 2020 and steadily built towards something special.

Handed the head coaching reins ahead of the 2023 season, he delivered a Minor Premiership and Grand Final appearance in year one before going one better last season, lifting the premiership trophy.

It is a coaching resume that caught the attention of PNG Chiefs General Manager of Football, Michael Chammas, and a recent visit to the country only sealed the deal.

"He had an exceptional career as a player, but what excites us the most is what he has done as a coach," Chammas said in the club's official statement.

"He has shown he can develop players and build a winning culture through what he has done at the Burleigh Bears.

"Luke and his partner Madelin visited PNG recently and absolutely loved their time in the country. They are excited about the opportunity to build something special with the Chiefs alongside our head coach, Willie Peters."

With the appointment now confirmed, the Chiefs' coaching structure alongside Willie Peters is taking real shape, and with 2028 approaching, the foundations, it seems, are well and truly in place.