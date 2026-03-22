Former Parramatta Eels player Bryce Cartwright has found a new club, signing with the Coolum Colts in the Sunshine Coast Gympie Rugby League Competition in Queensland.\n\nHe has signed for the 2026 season, bringing a wealth of experience and leadership to their campaign this year.\n\nCartwright played 185 NRL games, spanning across stints at the Penrith Panthers, Gold Coast Titans and the Eels during his career from 2014 to 2025.\n\nHe departed the Eels midway through 2025 to take up an opportunity with his junior club, the St Mary's Saints and represent them in the Ron Massey Cup.\n\nHe will leave the Saints bristling with confidence, winning the trophy in the Ron Massey Cup last year, defeating the Wentworthville Magpies 34-22.\n\nHowever, he has decided his next chapter will be back up north, in a return to Queensland.\n\nKnown for deception, offloads and ball-playing, Carwright is a big body who showcases tremendous skill for his size.\n\nThe Colts finished in third place last year in their first-grade side, and see Cartwright as the X-factor needed to become the best team in the SCGRL competition and take out the 2026 title.\n\n