Former St George Illawarra Dragon Josh Kerr may return to the club in 2026 as the joint-venture look to add to their front row.

While the Red V have a swathe of young forwards coming through - led by the now injured Toby Couchman, and Loko Pasifiki Tonga - there is still a need for more reinforcements in the forward pack at the Dragons.

Francis Molo departed the club at the start of the year for the Dolphins without playing a game in 2025, while Tom Eisenhuth was forced into concussion-related retirement in the middle of the year.

Jack de Belin, the forward the club most likely should have kept beyond the end of this year, has also signed a contract with the Parramatta Eels from the start of 2026 and will depart.

It leaves the Dragons exceptionally short on front row depth, with News Corp now also reporting that David Klemmer will join de belin and Molo out the door.

Klemmer, who joined the club shortly after the start of this season, has been a solid depth option for the Red V without setting the world on fire.

The prop has made 16 appearances, starting in all of them but failing to average north of 100 metres per game.

His performances, by the reports, won't be good enough to see him earn a new deal.

Instead, the Dragons are believed to be chasing Josh Kerr, who commenced his career at the joint-venture.

The prop, now 29 years of age, left the Dragons in the middle of 2023, and has improved his game out of sight at the Dolphins.

2025 has seen him in career-best form, adding a State of Origin extended squad spot to his resume for Game 3 this year, while flipping games off the pine for the Redcliffe-based outfit.

It has been reported in recent times, though, that the Dolphins don't have the funds to retain him in 2026.

He has been shopped to the Brisbane Broncos by his management, who are also struggling with the salary cap, but it's the Dragons who could land his signature just two and a half years after they lost him to begin with.

He would be an almost certain bench player in Shane Flanagan's side should he make the move back to Wollongong, although there is talk the Dragons will need to move quickly, with the Warrington Wolves also understood to have tabled a deal in his direction.

The Super League club will likely be able to outprice any NRL side at the table for Kerr.

Kerr played 68 games for the Dragons between 2019 and 2023, and has since added 43 for the Dolphins.