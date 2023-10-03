2018 Dally M medallist and dual international star Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

The decision comes after the recently recruited New Zealand Warriors player blew 453 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath when tested on State Highway 1 on September 10, per the NZ Herald.

Represented by criminal barrister John Munro, Tuivasa-Sheck appeared in the Auckland District Court on Wednesday morning and presented a letter to the judge in which he expressed his remorse for the wrongdoing.

Due to having no previous convictions and taking an early guilty plea, Tuivasa-Sheck was fined $600 and was disqualified from driving for six months. He was also ordered to pay court costs of $130.

“He doesn't seek any special treatment,” John Munro said.

“A lot of people in his position would do the opposite and seek suppression. He is taking it on the chin."

“His error that night was after four hours of not drinking, he made a judgement call that he was OK to drive. Clearly he was just over the level," Munro added.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will return to the New Zealand Warriors on a three-year deal at the beginning of next season after leaving the sport in 2021 to take up rugby union with the Auckland Blues.

The Samoan-born 29-year-old was set to chase an All Blacks jersey at the World Cup, however he failed to make the New Zealand World Cup squad.

“It's hugely exciting knowing Roger is coming back to us, back to his home at Mount Smart Stadium,” said One New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George at the time of his signing.

“When he went to rugby union he did so knowing he was always welcome back here if he wished to return to rugby league. We couldn't be more delighted it's happening.

“He's popular with the players and a real fan favourite. It's going to be so good seeing him back in our jersey.”

One of the competition's most talented players during his previous stint, he played 195 NRL games between 2012 and 2021.

A regular face for the Kiwis, he played 20 Tests at the international level, scoring 14 tries and regularly being among the nation's best across one-off Test tournaments.