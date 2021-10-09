Former Titans' halfback Jamal Fogarty is set to sign on the dotted line to become a Raider in a matter of days.

According to a report from The Canberra Times' David Polkinghorne, the Beaudesert-born playmaker will ink a three-year contract with Canberra at some stage next week.

Fogarty's move south of the paradise strip arose after Gold Coast granted the 27-year-old a release from the final pair of seasons of his deal with the Parkwood-based club.

JAMAL FOGARTY

Unknown Titans 2021 SEASON AVG 0.2

Tries 74.7

All Run Metres 20.2

Tackles Made

As reported in late September, the late bloomer at NRL level is now set to create a connection with 2021 Dally M winner Jack Wighton in a lime green jersey under the stewardship of Ricky Stuart.

Fogarty's signature will be seen as the club's solution to their playmaking confusion after losing Englishman George Williams throughout their campaign that fell short of September.

Despite acting as the Queensland franchise's co-captain throughout 2021, Fogarty was one of three halves options to be told to look elsewhere next year, with Ashley Taylor and Tyrone Peachey also moving on.

Peachey yesterday signed a two-year deal with Wests while Taylor is widely tipped to join forces with Nathan Brown and the Warriors on a cut-price deal for the 2022 season.

This opt away from employing experience off the back of the ruck has come after Titans head coach Justin Holbrook chose to deploy Toby Sexton at first-grade level in the dying stages of this year.

Sexton, 20, will likely link up with AJ Brimson in the halves next season for the 2021 finalists, with the Origin representative's spot at fullback almost certain to be filled by the electric Jayden Campbell.