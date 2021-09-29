The Gold Coast Titans have released halfback Jamal Fogarty in a decision that should allow the 27-year-old to walk onto Ricky Stuart's Raiders roster for the 2022 season.

Despite acting as the club's co-captain during a campaign that saw the expansion franchise return to the finals, The Courier Mail have reported on Wednesday evening that the Beaudesert playmaker will now be free to explore his options ahead of the weekend.

Fogarty has now become the third playmaking option to depart the Titans this off-season, after the club came to the decision to dump both Ash Taylor and Tyrone Peachey earlier this month.

This latest revelation is in opposition to the Parkwood side's previous stance in which they seemed keen to hold Fogarty to the final two-years of his deal on the paradise strip.

According to News Corp journalists, it was the insistence of Fogarty's agent who has worked tirelessly to amend the situation that has seen their steadfast position eased.

Though Canberra has been seen by many as the leader to secure the Queenslander's signature on a two-year deal, Fogarty is sure to receive other offers prior to kick-off in Sunday's Grand Final.

While the first-grade latecomer had been seen by former coach Justin Holbrook as key pillar in the premiership-less club's surge up the table, an alternative preference for playing young-gun Toby Sexton in the halves ahead of Fogarty arose by this season's cessation.

Should Fogarty sign-on with the 'Green Machine' next season, then the Burleigh Bears premiership player will almost certainly pair with former Dally M winner Jack Wighton in a 'yin and yang' halves combination in the nation's capital.

Fogarty is yet to make any public statement at the time of writing.