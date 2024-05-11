The Match Review Committee (MRC) has charged three players from the two matches played on Friday evening.

Canterbury Bulldogs forward Kurtis Morrin was the first player to be charged from yesterday's games and is facing a fine of $1800-2500, depending on if he agrees to accept via an early guilty plea.

In what is his second offence, Morrin was charged with a Grade 1 Carless High Tackle for an incident involving Liam Henry in the 54th minute of the match.

The MRC has also charged Parramatta Eels forward duo Shaun Lane and Ryan Matterson.

Lane was charged with a Grade 1 Dangerous Contact charge on Broncos winger Deine Mariner, while Matterson has been charged with a Grade 1 Contrary Conduct charge on forward Xavier Willison.

Thankfully for Eels fans, the duo will not spend any time on the sidelines and are instead facing fines of $1000 and $1800 with early guilty pleas respectively.