Former Titans playmaker Ash Taylor is said to be just days away from announcing whether he will be joining the New Zealand Warriors next season or not.

According to David Long from Stuff NZ, the 26-year-old is still mulling over a decision to join the Mount Smart side on what is said to be a one-year deal worth in the vicinity of $250,000 per year.

The Warriors' offer will be a dramatic decrease from the Toowoomba-born half's previous contract, but given that Taylor is unlikely to receive offers akin to his million-dollar deal on the Gold Coast, the cut-priced proposal is said to meet the market average.

Long also suggested that the Indigenous All-Stars representative has fielded interest from the halfback-hungry Raiders.

However, as the Kiwi-club will be spending 2022 based in Queensland for the third successive season, the scribe is of the belief that Nathan Brown's side are the front runners for Taylor's services.

Taylor made 115 appearances for the Parkwood club after joining the expansion franchise ahead of the 2016 season following a singular game for the Broncos the previous year.

Though many have written off the 2016 Rookie of the Year due to his perennially inconsistent form whilst earning a healthy wage, there are contrasting views that Taylor still has plenty to give at the level.

In further news for the Shaky Isles side, Long stated that the Warriors would not be releasing fellow half Chanel Harris-Tavita from the final year of his contract despite the Samoan international's desire to test the market from November onwards.

Long also revealed that the premiership-less club were interested in signing Cronulla youngster Luke Metcalf to further bolster their bridging stocks.

Still, like Harris-Tavita, the 22-year-old Shark remains under lock and key, with his inked deal linking him to the Shire side until the end of 2023.