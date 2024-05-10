Three-time premiership-winning halfback Nathan Cleary is in serious doubt for the opening game of the 2024 State of Origin series after re-injuring his hamstring on Friday night.

Returning to the field after multiple weeks on the sidelines, it would take Cleary less than 40 minutes to re-aggravate his hamstring against the Canterbury Bulldogs and head down through the tunnels.

While the extent of the injury has yet to be confirmed, the 2023 Clive Churchill Medalist limped from the field after pulling up from chasing his own kick.

It was later confirmed that he would undergo scans on Saturday to determine the extent of the injury and how many weeks he would face on the sidelines.

Unfortunately, this could see him ruled out of the NSW Blues' opening game to kick off the Origin series, continuing the injury woes for new coach Michael Maguire.

It also comes after Cameron Murray (Rabbitohs) and Tom Trbojevic (Sea Eagles) have both been ruled out for NSW Blues selection due to injuries.

“He's pretty shattered. It's very disappointing for him, obviously I'm sort of torn between his coach and his dad right now,” Penrith Panthers coach Ivan Cleary said after the match.

“Very disappointing, especially I thought that first half he was really starting to come into his own, but anyway, the show goes on.

"Just have to get a scan and see the damage and then we'll go from there.

“He did it sprinting on a kick and diving. He felt for it straight away so he knew so that would suggest it's decent

“It hasn't been a problem. He came back, he played against the Cowboys, he didn't play last week because it was a five-day turnaround, he was a bit sore.

“So that was always part of the threat...he's basically done every session for two weeks without any drama.”

Nathan Cleary is off after re-injuring his hamstring. Tricky recovery: - initial rehab longer than expected

- returned 2 weeks ago & had tightness, so missed last week

- re-injured again tonight Rehab for a re-injury usually more conservative - unlikely to be 1-2 week recovery. — NRL PHYSIO (@nrlphysio) May 10, 2024

Cleary's expected absence from Game One leaves five players contending for the two vacant halves position.

It is understood that the choices Maguire will have to select from are teammate Jarome Luai, 2022 Dally M winner Nicho Hynes, ex-teammate Matt Burton and the incumbent Blues halves pairing of Cody Walker and Mitchell Moses.

On the club stage, youngster Jack Cole has emerged as the likely choice to partner Jarome Luai in the halves after backup halfback Brad Schneider reportedly suffered a serious leg injury in the NSW Cup on the same night.

Taken out while kicking the ball - similar to Freddy Lussick on Lachlan Ilias a few weeks ago - Schneider is set to spend a long stint on the sidelines.

In what is his third hamstring injury, Ivan Cleary didn't rule out his son potentially travelling overseas for treatment - similar to Ryan Papenhuyzen and Tom Trbojevic in the past few seasons.

“Nothing's off limits because we want to get the bottom of it and hopefully it's not happening again,” Ivan Cleary added.

“We'll certainly leave no stone unturned.”