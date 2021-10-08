GOLD COAST, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 14: Tyrone Peachey of the Titans looks on after the round 14 NRL match between the Gold Coast Titans and the New Zealand Warriors at Cbus Super Stadium on June 14, 2019 in Gold Coast, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

Former Gold Coast Titan Tyrone Peachey has officially signed a two-year deal with the Wests Tigers.