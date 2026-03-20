Dolphins prop Tom Flegler has been ruled out of this weekend's match against the Cronulla Sharks after suffering a rib injury in round 2.

Flegler did not return for the second half of the Dolphins' clash with the Gold Coast Titans last weekend after being assessed for the injury during the break.

The club has opted to take a conservative approach ahead of the Sharks fixture.

It was reported that the premiership forward received a painkilling injection at halftime of the game.

Given the nature of the front row position and the physical demands placed on front-rowers each week, the Dolphins are unwilling to risk worsening the injury.

Flegler, who has only returned at the start of 2026 from long-term shoulder damage, has missed the best part of two seasons since he joined the Dolphins.

The prop was named to start this Saturday against the Sharks, but will now likely be replaced in the run on side by Felise Kaufusi or Sebastian Su'a who were both named on the bench, with one of the reserves - either Lewis Symonds or Brian Pouniu - added to the interchange bench.