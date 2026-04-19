Shane Flanagan's tenure at the Dragons has been cut short, with Monday as the day the axe fell.

The club convened an emergency press conference in Wollongong on Monday morning, as the club read a statement on Flanagan's future to start the press conference.

Club football boss Ben Haran has left the club alongside Flanagan.

The writing has appeared on the wall for both Flanagan and Haran after the club suffered an 11th consecutive defeat stretching back to round 24 of the 2025 season.

Chairman Lancaster and CEO Tim Watsford fronted the media as speculation over their future has been one of the biggest talking points this season.

"These are not decisions anyone makes lightly. Shane and Ben have both worked hard for the club, and on behalf of the Dragons, I want to thank them for their efforts, their professionalism, and their commitment during their time here,” Tim Watsford said in the Dragons official statement.

“We wish them and their families all the best for the future.”

Shane Flanagan said in regards to the decision, “I care deeply about this club and the playing group, and after discussions with the club, we agreed this was the right time for a change.

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“I'd like to thank the players, staff, members and fans for their support and I wish the club well for the future.”

The club also addressed the interim coach topic, stating:

"We will undertake a thorough process regarding the future of the football department, including the appointment of a permanent NRL Coach. We will do that carefully, efficiently, and with the long-term interests of the Dragons at the centre of every decision."

Information regarding the interim coach and the interim head of the football department will be announced following Tuesday's Board meeting.

He joins Anthony Seibold as the second coaching casualty of the season, after Manly showed him the door just after three games into the season.

The Dragons will play the Roosters on Saturday before their bye in round 9.