Magic Round has arrived, with all nine games to be played in Brisbane over the coming weekend.

Tries have often flowed thick and fast during previous installments of Magic Round, and we expect more of the same this weekend with good weather forecast.

Getting underway on Friday night, there are a number of games that should come down to the wire as well.

Each week here on Zero Tackle, we will have a crack at predicting five try scorers, as well as tipping a value play of the week.

Last week, we managed to land three of our five.

Here are five players we expect to help bring the magic this weekend.

KL Iro (Cronulla Sharks)

Iro, now going under the name KL instead of Kayal, returns from injury this weekend and will be looking to continue his excellent try-scoring form to start the year.

He had five tries in four games to kick things off, and was heavily involved in the Sharks' early form with running metres and tackle busts leaping off the stats sheet.

He runs into a Parramatta side who have had major problems in defence on the edge so far this year, in particular on the right defensive edge where they have leaked 47 per cent of their tries.

Iro's match up looks a good one to get straight back onto the score sheet.

Ali Leiataua (New Zealand Warriors)

The Warriors outside backs are always threats to score, sending a huge porition of their attack to the edges, instead of focusing, or even attempting to score up the middle.

Leiataua has looked a chance of scoring more often than he hasn't, and even though we included him here without success last weekend, we have decided to go back to the well.

The Cowboys, if they are weak in defence anywhere, certainly are on their right edge, and the left edge for the Warriors looked the threat last week against Newcastle with Leiataua again lining up with Adam Pompey on the wing.

Sunia Turuva (Wests Tigers)

The Tigers love shifting the ball to the right-hand side, and with good reason. That is where star recruit Sunia Turuva is playing.

He has eight tries in as many games since making the shift from the Penrith Panthers ahead of this campaign, and it'd be a surprise if he doesn't challenge a susceptible Dragons' left edge.

It was diabolical last weekend against the Sydney Roosters, and while Shane Flanagan will be demanding improvement out of his team, Turuva scoring in Magic Round seems as close to a sure bet as you can get.

Marcelo Montoya (Canterbury Bulldogs)

The Gold Coast Titans have one of the NRL's worst defensive records so far this season, and the Bulldogs - despite a host of suspensions - will be out to add to that this weekend.

Marcelo Montoya broke a streak of games without a try last weekend despite a heavy loss to the Brisbane Broncos, but he could well have a big afternoon against the leaky Titans in what should be dry weather rugby league.

Sebastian Kris (Canberra Raiders)

Kris managed to get over for a try last weekend against the Dolphins, and we like his chances of going back-to-back as the Raiders line up for a match of the round contender against the Melbourne Storm.

The outside back has been in fine try-scoring form with seven four pointers in eight games.

The Storm, while having one of the NRL's best defensive records, have, per Stats Insider conceded 17 of their 28 tries on the right-hand side, so Kris looks a good bet to cross this weekend.

Value play of the week - Jeremy Marshall-King (The Dolphins)

The Roosters have the NRL's second-worst defensive middle third statistically, leaking ten tries through their games played so far, per Stats Insider.

Marshall-King, returning from injury, has one of the better dummy half running games in the competition, and it would be a surprise if he didn't at least challenge for a try during this one.