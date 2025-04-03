We might only be four rounds into the 2025 NRL season, but already four players have crossed for five tries, with plenty of points being put up over the opening month of competition.

Each Thursday on Zero Tackle, we will look to the weekend ahead and predict five players to cross the tryline

Last week, we hit three out of our five predicted try-scorers, with one also not playing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the five - as well as a value play - we expect might feature on the try-scoring sheet in Round 5.

Latrell Mitchell (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Mitchell returns from injury to play his first game of the season, and it couldn't come in a bigger match as he stares down his former club in the Roosters.

South Sydney has been the surprise packet to start the year, winning three of their first four and knocking over the reigning premiers last weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mitchell lining up at the centre is as dangerous as it gets. He plays outside one of the smartest players in the competition in Cody Walker, and it would be a major surprise if he doesn't find his way over the try line at some point in this one.

Clint Gutherson (St. George Illawarra Dragons)

Gutherson may not be returning from injury, but he is making a different type of return as he gears up for his first game against the Eels since leaving the club during the off-season.

The Dragons built their game last weekend off their incredible tryline defence, but it'll be attack they will look to use against a defensively susceptible Parramatta outfit.

Gutherson has 100 NRL tries in 214 games, but is yet to trouble the try line in his three games this year. On strike rate alone, he is due to cross, but more than that, he has been heavily involved over the opening months, with three assists, double-digit tackle busts and 173 metres per game.

He has a way of making things happen, and if he isn't breaking out the Gutherino at some point this weekend, it might well mean the Eels have turned a substantial corner.

Jack Bostock (The Dolphins)

Bostock has only played two games this season, but will be looking to get back to his best in an interstate derby against the Titans.

Already having 17 NRL tries to his name in 29 games. His strike rate is beyond impressive, although maybe not that surprising given his uncoachable attributes - height and pace.

Strong under the high ball, he takes an enormous advantage into this one over his opposition, and provided Isaiya Katoa's kicking game is as solid as we know it can be, Bostock will be a try-scoring threat all game in a contest which should see plenty of points added to the board.

Reece Walsh (Brisbane Broncos)

The Broncos could well be favoured to put the cleaners through the Tigers on Saturday evening.

Jarome Luai is out, and the Tigers, for all the good they have done, have lost two fairly winnable games.

They now run into a Brisbane buzz saw who have been taking no prisoners this season on the back of an attack that is humming.

Reece Walsh has had a mixed start to the season himself, but has still been involved enough to be troubling for opposition defensive lines, and he is the sort of player who will cause headaches for a Tigers defence still learning exactly how to do the job on a consistent basis.

Eliesa Katoa (Melbourne Storm)

Eliesa Katoa just has a way of finding the try line. When you think of try-scoring forwards, the standard approach is to rank Jeremiah Nanai at one, and daylight as second.

But Katoa is a player who is always a threat.

He almost scored if not for bunker intervention in last weekend's game against the St. George Illawarra Dragons, and has another two to his name this year already.

He is especially dangerous under a kick, and with Tom Trbojevic missing for Manly, there may well be some issues in defensive management. Katoa is a special to score here.

Value play of the week - Bailey Hayward (Canterbury Bulldogs)

We really like what Bailey Hayward has been producing in recent times for the Bulldogs.

Taking the jump into Matt Burton's number six jersey, he is full of energy and was among the best on the field for the Bulldogs last week in their win over the Sharks.

The 4-0 Bulldogs now tackle the Knights, and you'd be a brave tipster to suggest they aren't going to find a way to get the job done.

The Knights are somewhat shaky in defence, and Hayward's running game should make him a danger in front of the try line.