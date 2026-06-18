St Helens has confirmed Cowboys premiership winger Kyle Feldt will leave the club effective immediately after the pair came to a mutual release agreement.

St Helens released the following statement late last night.

“St.Helens R.F.C. can confirm that Kyle Feldt has been released from his contract with immediate effect, following a mutual agreement between the player and the Club," they wrote.

“Joining the club ahead of the 2025 season, Feldt played for the Saints on 29 occasions, boasting an impressive scoring record with 33 tries. The 34-year-old also kicked 32 goals for the Red V, making his total points tally 196.

“The club respects his decision to prioritise personal matters at this time. St.Helens R.F.C. is committed to supporting the well-being of players and staff at all times, and we thank him for his commitment and wish him the very best for the future.”

During his short stint at Saints, Feldt made 29 appearances and scored 33 tries, as well as kicking 32 goals.

The North Queensland Cowboys' leading all-time try scorer is yet to comment on the departure; however, his agent has previously linked him to an NRL return, claiming interest from multiple clubs.

The 34 year old could re-join the NRL this year, however a deal must be done before the June 30 deadline.