North Queensland Cowboys coach Todd Payten is edging closer to securing his future at the club after appearing to win significant backing from key figures within the organisation.

Payten moved to Townsville in 2021 after leading the Warriors in a COVID-affected year away from their families.

Uncertainty surrounded Payten's long-term prospects in Townsville at the start of this season, as the Cowboys missed the finals in 2025 and struggled for consistency.

However, the Courier Mail understands there is growing support within sections of the club to offer the 47-year-old a contract extension beyond 2026, with his current deal set to expire at the end of this season.

Payten is believed to be seeking certainty around his future, with a four-man football committee tasked with determining whether he remains at the helm.

Former Cowboys greats David Myles, Brent Tate, Johnathan Thurston and Matt Scott are expected to play a key role in the decision-making process.

The renewed support comes amid an encouraging campaign for North Queensland, who have won eight of their opening 15 matches.

Despite currently sitting ninth on the ladder, the Cowboys remain well placed to push for a finals berth with two byes still to come during the back half of the season.

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Payten recently revealed he had made a conscious effort to alter his coaching approach following North Queensland's disappointing 12th-place finish last year.

“I've tried to give myself more to the team,” Payten told this masthead recently as he chases a new deal.

“I've just let the boys see the real me, rather than the guys always chasing more and wanting more.

“I'm just getting out of my office and being around the lads more.

“You know, it's simple stuff like doing weights together, going and having feeds with them. It might be a simple coffee in a cafe or whatever it is, you know, it's just relaxing a bit more.”

The shift appears to have had a positive impact on both the playing group and the club's results, with North Queensland remaining firmly in the finals race as discussions over Payten's future continue behind the scenes.

The Cowboys will face the second-placed New Zealand Warriors this Sunday, who are just one win ahead of Payten's team.