The NRL have confirmed all 14 charges dished out by the match review committee during Round 14 have resulted in early guilty pleas.

Five players - Jordan Riki, Tom Gilbert, Emre Guler, Sitili Tupouniua and Jarome Luai - have been suspended, while the remainder have been fined.

Both Josh Papalii and Reed Mahoney were fined twice, while another five players have also been fined.

Here is the full charge sheet from Round 4 of the 2025 NRL season.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

No charges.

Penrith Panthers

No charges.

Sydney Roosters

No charges.

Gold Coast Titans

No charges.

The Dolphins

Tom Gilbert, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension

Brisbane Broncos

Jordan Riki, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, 2-match suspension

St George Illawararra Dragons

Emre Guler, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 3rd and subsequent offence, 3-match suspension

Melbourne Storm

No charges.

North Queensland Cowboys

Jeremiah Nanai, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine

Canberra Raiders

Josh Papalii, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 3rd and subsequent offence, $3000 fine

Josh Papalii, Grade 1 contrary conduct, 3rd and subsequent offence, $3000 fine

Corey Horsburgh, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 1st offence, $1000 fine

Cronulla Sharks

Sam Stonestreet, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine

Toby Rudolf, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 2nd offence, $1800 fine

Canterbury Bulldogs

Reed Mahoney, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine

Reed Mahony, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 2nd offence, $1800 fine

Sitili Tupouniua, Grade 2 dangerous contact, 1st offence, 1-match suspension

Manly Sea Eagles

No charges.

Parramatta Eels

No charges.

Wests Tigers

Jarome Luai, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1-match suspension

Alex Seyfarth, Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000 fine

New Zealand Warriors

No charges.