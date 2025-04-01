The NRL have confirmed all 14 charges dished out by the match review committee during Round 14 have resulted in early guilty pleas.

Five players - Jordan Riki, Tom Gilbert, Emre Guler, Sitili Tupouniua and Jarome Luai - have been suspended, while the remainder have been fined.

Both Josh Papalii and Reed Mahoney were fined twice, while another five players have also been fined.

Here is the full charge sheet from Round 4 of the 2025 NRL season.

 2025-03-27T09:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
28
FT
18
   PEN
   Crowd: 10,029
South Sydney Rabbitohs
No charges.

Penrith Panthers
No charges.

 2025-03-28T07:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
12
FT
30
   GLD
   Crowd: 14,101
Sydney Roosters
No charges.

Gold Coast Titans
No charges.

 2025-03-28T09:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
12
FT
20
   BRI
   Crowd: 44,278
The Dolphins

  • Tom Gilbert, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension

Brisbane Broncos

  • Jordan Riki, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, 2-match suspension
 2025-03-29T04:00:00Z 
 
 
 
Jubilee Stadium
STI   
14
FT
8
   MEL
   Crowd: 6,211
St George Illawararra Dragons

  • Emre Guler, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 3rd and subsequent offence, 3-match suspension

Melbourne Storm
No charges.

 2025-03-29T06:30:00Z 
 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
30
FT
20
   CBR
   Crowd: 15,897
North Queensland Cowboys

  • Jeremiah Nanai, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine

Canberra Raiders

  • Josh Papalii, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 3rd and subsequent offence, $3000 fine
  • Josh Papalii, Grade 1 contrary conduct, 3rd and subsequent offence, $3000 fine
  • Corey Horsburgh, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 1st offence, $1000 fine
 2025-03-29T08:35:00Z 
 
 
 
Sharks Stadium
CRO   
6
FT
20
   CAN
   Crowd: 11,703
Cronulla Sharks

  • Sam Stonestreet, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine
  • Toby Rudolf, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 2nd offence, $1800 fine

Canterbury Bulldogs

  • Reed Mahoney, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine
  • Reed Mahony, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 2nd offence, $1800 fine
  • Sitili Tupouniua, Grade 2 dangerous contact, 1st offence, 1-match suspension
 2025-03-30T05:05:00Z 
 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
26
FT
12
   PAR
   Crowd: 17,286
Manly Sea Eagles
No charges.

Parramatta Eels
No charges.

 2025-03-30T07:15:00Z 
 
 
 
Campbelltown
WST   
24
FT
26
   NZW
   Crowd: 12,020
Wests Tigers

New Zealand Warriors
No charges.