The NRL have confirmed all 14 charges dished out by the match review committee during Round 14 have resulted in early guilty pleas.
Five players - Jordan Riki, Tom Gilbert, Emre Guler, Sitili Tupouniua and Jarome Luai - have been suspended, while the remainder have been fined.
Both Josh Papalii and Reed Mahoney were fined twice, while another five players have also been fined.
Here is the full charge sheet from Round 4 of the 2025 NRL season.
2025-03-27T09:00:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
28
FT
18
PEN
Crowd: 10,029
South Sydney Rabbitohs
No charges.
Penrith Panthers
No charges.
2025-03-28T07:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
12
FT
30
GLD
Crowd: 14,101
Sydney Roosters
No charges.
Gold Coast Titans
No charges.
2025-03-28T09:00:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
12
FT
20
BRI
Crowd: 44,278
- Tom Gilbert, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1st offence, 1-match suspension
- Jordan Riki, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, 2-match suspension
2025-03-29T04:00:00Z
Jubilee Stadium
STI
14
FT
8
MEL
Crowd: 6,211
St George Illawararra Dragons
- Emre Guler, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 3rd and subsequent offence, 3-match suspension
Melbourne Storm
No charges.
2025-03-29T06:30:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
30
FT
20
CBR
Crowd: 15,897
- Jeremiah Nanai, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 1st offence, $1000 fine
- Josh Papalii, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 3rd and subsequent offence, $3000 fine
- Josh Papalii, Grade 1 contrary conduct, 3rd and subsequent offence, $3000 fine
- Corey Horsburgh, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 1st offence, $1000 fine
2025-03-29T08:35:00Z
Sharks Stadium
CRO
6
FT
20
CAN
Crowd: 11,703
- Sam Stonestreet, Grade 1 crusher tackle, 1st offence, $1500 fine
- Toby Rudolf, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 2nd offence, $1800 fine
- Reed Mahoney, Grade 1 careless high tackle, 2nd offence, $1800 fine
- Reed Mahony, Grade 1 dangerous contact, 2nd offence, $1800 fine
- Sitili Tupouniua, Grade 2 dangerous contact, 1st offence, 1-match suspension
2025-03-30T05:05:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
26
FT
12
PAR
Crowd: 17,286
Manly Sea Eagles
No charges.
Parramatta Eels
No charges.
2025-03-30T07:15:00Z
Campbelltown
WST
24
FT
26
NZW
Crowd: 12,020
- Jarome Luai, Grade 2 careless high tackle, 1-match suspension
- Alex Seyfarth, Grade 1 careless high tackle, $1000 fine
New Zealand Warriors
No charges.