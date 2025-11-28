While many stars have been linked with a move from their current club this offseason, one surprising name that has been mentioned in transfer whispers is Dolphins gun Jake Averillo.
Off contract at the end of 2026, the Dolphins seem to be in no rush to re-sign the 25-year-old and could let him walk at the conclusion of his current deal.
A versatile player that can excel in any backline position, as well as in the halves, Averillo's services will be in high demand should he depart from Redcliffe, with a few clubs in particular emerging as the most likely destinations.
1. St George Illawarra Dragons
It was revealed earlier this month by Zero Tackle that the St George Illawarra Dragons were interested in acquiring Averillo due to his versatility and speed.
While the Dragons are in desperate need of middles more than anything else, they're yet to settle on a long-term fullback or five-eighth, two roles that Averillo could slot into seamlessly.
The No. 1 jumper, in particular, is an exciting prospect, as Averillo played some of his best football in the fullback position for the Canterbury Bulldogs earlier in his career.