While many stars have been linked with a move from their current club this offseason, one surprising name that has been mentioned in transfer whispers is Dolphins gun Jake Averillo.

Off contract at the end of 2026, the Dolphins seem to be in no rush to re-sign the 25-year-old and could let him walk at the conclusion of his current deal.

NRL Rd 6 – Dolphins v Panthers
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 10: Jake Averillo of the Dolphins breaks away from the defence during the round six NRL match between Dolphins and Penrith Panthers at Suncorp Stadium, on April 10, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

A versatile player that can excel in any backline position, as well as in the halves, Averillo's services will be in high demand should he depart from Redcliffe, with a few clubs in particular emerging as the most likely destinations.

Back

1. St George Illawarra Dragons

It was revealed earlier this month by Zero Tackle that the St George Illawarra Dragons were interested in acquiring Averillo due to his versatility and speed.

NRL Rd 14 – Dolphins v Dragons
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - JUNE 06: Coach Shane Flanagan of the Dragons is seen during the warm up before the round 14 NRL match between Dolphins and St George Illawarra Dragons at Suncorp Stadium, on June 06, 2025, in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

While the Dragons are in desperate need of middles more than anything else, they're yet to settle on a long-term fullback or five-eighth, two roles that Averillo could slot into seamlessly.

The No. 1 jumper, in particular, is an exciting prospect, as Averillo played some of his best football in the fullback position for the Canterbury Bulldogs earlier in his career.

Back