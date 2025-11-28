While many stars have been linked with a move from their current club this offseason, one surprising name that has been mentioned in transfer whispers is Dolphins gun Jake Averillo.

Off contract at the end of 2026, the Dolphins seem to be in no rush to re-sign the 25-year-old and could let him walk at the conclusion of his current deal.

A versatile player that can excel in any backline position, as well as in the halves, Averillo's services will be in high demand should he depart from Redcliffe, with a few clubs in particular emerging as the most likely destinations.